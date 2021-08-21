Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Reminiscence is Beautifully Shot But Lacks Substance

By Lucy Buglass
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReminiscence reunites The Greatest Showman‘s Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, in a dynamic that’s frustratingly similar to what we’ve already seen before. Here, Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a former soldier who now runs a business where people can pay to access their memories via a sensory deprivation tank, where they can submerge themselves in water and see their most cherished memories play out before them. And it’s all going swimmingly until Ferguson’s Mae, a captivating cabaret singer, walks in.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ramin Djawadi
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesNew York Post

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman stars in forgettable sci-fi flick

Hugh Jackman’s new science fiction movie, “Reminiscence,” is a bizarro “Minority Report.”. While the 2002 film had Tom Cruise play a detective who used a trio of psychics to predict crimes that were about to be committed in the future, Jackman’s character explores people’s memories to investigate a disappearance from the past.
RetailFlick Filosopher

Reminiscence movie review: remembering it for you retail (#HBOMax)

Ironically, a cautionary tale about getting mired in the past, in nostalgia, is itself hamstrung by too much attachment to what has come before. With stock style, Reminiscence spins out overplayed noir tropes and underbaked retreads of familiar science-fiction ideas to end up with a finished product that is so full of manufactured sleek that it feels like an invented movie from the alt-universe of another movie, probably one satirizing Hollywood.
inlander.com

Reminiscence

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: AMANSA TIAFI: An Exercise in Style Over Substance [Locarno 2021]

Amansa tiafi (2021) Film Review from the 74th Annual Locarno Film Festival, a movie directed by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah, and starring Briggitte Appiah, David Klu, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar, Brimah Watara, and Dickson Owusu. Amansa tiafi (Public Toilet Africa) is a film from Ghana mainly about a woman named Ama (Briggitte Appiah)...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Reminiscence’ with Hugh Jackman is just a bogus ‘Blade Runner’

The supremely talented co-creator of "Westworld" is apparently a big fan of "Blade Runner." She explores the role of artificial intelligence and humanity expertly in her HBO series, and now in "Reminiscence," her intriguing but ultimately shallow feature film debut as writer-director, she gives us a post-apocalyptic Miami that, like Ridley Scott's Los Angeles, is dark and wet.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Lisa Joy’s Soggy Near-Future Noir Is All Too Easy to Forget

A soggy near-future noir that fatally misunderstands the past, Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is miles away from memorable, but that doesn’t mean it’s always so easy to forget. For one thing, it would be hard to completely shake any murder-mystery set in a half-submerged Miami so devastated by climate change that the streets of South Beach are flooded, the entire population has gone nocturnal because the daytime is too hot, and the rich live on a massive platform that’s walled off with its own private dam. If the lavish sets are furnished with too much CG, it’s still plenty neat to see trains skim across the surface of the ocean, or watch Hugh Jackman (as a rumpled private investigator of sorts) fight someone to the death in a sunken ballroom. But for all of its mildewed splendor, this Art Deco cross between “Waterworld” and “Blade Runner” lingers in the mind as a head-scratching example of what can go wrong when science-fiction ignores the immutable nature of certain facts.
Movies1051thebounce.com

REVIEW! – Reminiscence SPOILER FREE!!!

Luis “Speedy Jr” Gonzalez got to check out REMINISCENCE starring Hugh Jackman, out in theaters and HBO Max August 20th and he gives you his spoiler free review!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Reminiscence’: Lisa Joy’s Nostalgic, Noir-Inspired Gem Is Packed With Intellectual & Emotional Thrills [Review]

Nostalgia is a lie, but it’s true that they don’t make studio movies quite like they used to. It’s a common lament that non-IP influenced, original screenplays, and movies with smart-thinking, sexy lead adults aren’t as supported by the major studios as they once were. Enter “Reminiscence,” with its unabashed old soul and classic appetite for what makes a great Hollywood tale. It’s all about gorgeous movie stars intertwined, mysteries that throw characters into emotional labyrinths, and rich, practical production design that makes a Hollywood set a not-too-fantastical reflection of the real world. The film is a gem, really, with noir-inspired cynicism that’s almost too pure for the era of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but it’s nonetheless packed with intellectual and emotional thrills from debut writer/director Lisa Joy.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Reminiscence’ Review: A tech-assisted walk down memory lane

For a genre so often cited as a major stylistic influence on any number of modern filmmakers, it’s a wonder why the sci-fi neo-noir isn’t a larger fixture in the genre’s release rotation. It feels like we get maybe two or three every 10 or so years – in the ’90s and into the post-9/11 era, we had Strange Days, Dark City, and Minority Report, which served as an unofficial capstone to that era, and we had a rash of them in the early ‘10s, perhaps kicked off by Inception, but closely followed by films like In Time, The Adjustment Bureau and Looper. There are outliers, of course, like Blade Runner 2049, which seems to have been a cycle unto itself, but it’s always exciting when we get a new one and Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is a good example of how wonderfully pleasing the genre can be even when it’s not really doing too much aside from slapping a fresh coat of paint on old-school pulp stories. Joy, co-creator of HBO’s Westworld, has a good understanding of what it takes to revive a concept and make it relevant to an audience, and she applies those lessons learned smartly here. One must have a compelling plot, an intriguing setting, and a frequently shirtless Hugh Jackman. Well, at least two out of those three are real requirements, but you get the point.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Reminiscence review: A disappointing climate crisis dystopia that’s little more than film noir pastiche

Dir: Lisa Joy. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis. Cert 12A, 116 minsThe look of modern, high-concept sci-fi owes much to the creative (and personal) triumvirate of Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Joy created HBO’s sleek, steel-toothed remake of Westworld alongside her husband Jonathan. His brother, Christopher, is responsible for the reality-bending blockbusters Inception and Tenet. There’s a mutual language here – of pristine cities and landscapes that feel so tangible as a predicted future that it’s uncanny, like we’ve been given a glimpse of something that we shouldn’t have. These are places, too,...
MoviesABC News

Review: 'Reminiscence' is a clammy, calamity that falls way short

Even Hugh Jackman's indisputable star power can't light up the pretentious, pseudo-poetic, sci-fi murk that is "Reminiscence," a thundering misfire you can see in theaters or on HBO/Max, though I can't think of a single reason you should make the effort. It's no crime to create a movie that wishes...
MoviesCNET

Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir

They don't make 'em like this any more. Not only is Reminiscence a meticulous recreation of old school film noir thrillers, it's also the kind of midsized original story that's been edged out of multiplexes by sequels and franchises in recent years. It's fitting, then, that Reminiscence is also a story about memories, reminding you of times gone by while serving up an entertaining slice of star-powered sci-fi.
MoviesMovieWeb

Reminiscence Review: Hugh Jackman's Yawn-Inducing Mind Trip

Hugh Jackman searches for his lost love in a water-logged, yawn-inducing blend of Inception and Strange Days. Reminiscence refers to a near future technology where past memories can be experienced again in a cerebrum simulation. The story takes place in a Miami flooded by climate change and beset by class warfare. Poverty stricken drug addicts pine for the sweet embrace of nostalgia over their soggy reality. The film is shot in a forties crime noir style that ends up being its best attribute. Everything else, especially the glaring lack of chemistry between the leads, is dull and contrived.
Movies/Film

'Reminiscence' Spoiler Review: Good Intentions Get Buried Amid The Murkiness Of Memory

Everything changes the moment she walks through that door. That much is obvious from how Rebecca Ferguson is framed and lit in her introductory scene as the mysterious Mae, appearing like an angelic being who invades the darkness and grime of Reminiscence that Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) and Emily "Watts" Sanders (Thandiwe Newton) are all too familiar with. But we also know her presence knocks the tilt of Nick's world entirely off-axis because his clunky, oftentimes subtext-removing narration can't help but undercut the visuals to tell us exactly that. This early moment typifies just one of many ways that writer/director Lisa Joy's reliance on classic neo-noir tropes both gives and takes away, leaving us with the fun contradiction of a futuristic throwback tale that doesn't do nearly enough with that potential and somehow ends up less than the sum of its parts ... all despite the very well-meaning intentions at its heart.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Reminiscence Review: Hard-Boiled Sci-Fi Noir Carries the Right Mix of Nostalgia

Despite being an amalgamation of virtually every elevated science-fiction movie of the past four decades—Strange Days, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Minority Report, Until the End of the World, both Blade Runners—the new film Reminiscence feels relatively lacking in self-importance. While prestige television (the film is directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy) and A24 movies have seemingly accommodated us to seeing all genre now as capital-A allegory––the kind of work to inspire “it’s about” tweets or Letterboxd reviews––Reminiscence sticks to its narrow aims, never overwhelmed by a need to pander too hard to the New Yorker’s TV-recap culture. If certainly heavy-handed in its political allusions, one still gets the feeling its creatives ultimately just wanted to do their little ’90s throwback hard-boiled sci-fi noir. This is perhaps why it’s been dumped in late August and feels a bit like a disposable piece of “content” only contractually given a theatrical release. Yet maybe this is a good thing—the fate assigned to any mainstream movie that has a relative human touch.
MoviesDen of Geek

Reminiscence Review: Hugh Jackman’s New Sci-fi Movie from Westworld Creator

Reminiscence opens on a striking image of a half-submerged Miami, with buildings rising out of the deepest part of the water like tombstones in a flooded graveyard, while the less inundated areas are filled with people splashing through knee-high water on foot or cruising blithely down streets in boats like they’re vacationing in Venice.
Movieswmleader.com

Reminiscence review: Lisa Joy’s Westworld followup lays out another awful future

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
MoviesThe Eagle-Tribune

Movie review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies. The planet's imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Thandiwe Newton says Star Wars killing off her Solo character was "a big, big mistake"

Thandiwe Newton has spoken out about her character's death in Solo: A Star Wars Story – and revealed that she wasn't originally meant to be killed off. "I felt disappointed by Star Wars that my character was killed,” Newton told Inverse. “And, actually, in the script, she wasn’t killed. It happened during filming. And it was much more just to do with the time we had to do the scenes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy