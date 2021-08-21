Harvey Elliott dazzles to justify Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool's patient approach

You are 18 years old and learn that you are about to start a game for Liverpool at Anfield – which is expectant and packed to the rafters – for the first time. In your mind, you will have a few things that you would hope might happen in the early exchanges to help settle your nerves: a good touch to cushion a team-mate’s pass, the first ball you play finding another red shirt; perhaps a generous ovation from The Kop.