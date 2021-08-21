Cancel
Harvey Elliott dazzles to justify Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool's patient approach

By Dylan O'Connell
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took just three minutes of Harvey Elliott's first Premier League start for him to justify Liverpool's meticulous, and patient, approach to his development. The young winger turned midfielder tore through the centre of Anfield and won a free kick for Liverpool in their comfortable home win over Burnley. Six minutes later, the teenager won another set piece for the Reds, this time in a far more threatening positioning.

