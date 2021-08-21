Cancel
WATCH: Angel Hernandez's late time-out call costs Rougned Odor a three-run home run

Cover picture for the articleWhen is a three-run homer not a three-run homer? Apparently, when Angel Hernandez decides at the last second to grant your wish. Hernandez, long maligned as one of baseball’s worst umpires, called time out in the middle of Ralph Garza Jr. throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of Saturday’s Yankees-Twins game – one that batter Rougned Odor immediately launched over the right-center field fence for what could’ve been a three-run home run.

