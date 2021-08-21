Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney respond to Ted Lasso joke, demand biscuits as restitution
A joke on the Apple TV+ show poked fun at the actors' ownership of the Wrexham AFC soccer team. Ted Lasso has lassoed itself a bit of trouble. Well, sort of. That incorrigible prankster (and occasional Deadpool star) Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney registered their "disapproval" at a joke on the Apple TV+ comedy poking fun at their ownership of Wrexham AFC. The duo purchased the Welsh soccer team (or "football club" in U.K. parlance) last year, and in Ted Lasso's newest episode "Rainbow," which dropped Friday, Higgins (Jeremy Swift) remarks that he "can't tell if them buying the club is a joke or not."ew.com
Comments / 0