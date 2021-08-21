Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Paul Finebaum calls potential ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance embarrassing

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGQgg_0bYyuz9300
Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum pulls no punches when giving his thoughts on the potential alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12. The college football analyst called it ‘embarrassing’ for the conferences to have to form an alliance.

“What all these other leagues are saying is that the SEC has left us behind,” said Finebaum, via ESPN College Football on YouTube. “To me, it’s embarrassing.

“It’s embarrassing for proud conferences like the Pac-12, welp – let me scratch that. Like the Big Ten and the ACC to join with the Pac-12 and pretty well admit that we’re having to combine forces to compete with the SEC.”

Evidently, Finebaum isn’t a fan of the alliance and its potential impact on the college football world. His scathing rant is evidence of that.

More on the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Alliance

Much to Paul Finebaum’s dismay, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 appear to be nearing an agreement on alignment, according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach. After reports emerged last week about a potential scheduling alliance between the three conferences, this report of alignment appears to involve more than just that.

In light of recent news around Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, questions about the future of college football have been rapidly spreading. Auerbach tweeted a report saying that clarity on that future might be coming in the coming days.

“News: The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC are expected to make a formal announcement about their alignment soon perhaps as early as next week,” Auerbach tweeted.

Auerbach noted that there are still a lot of details to sort out. So it is unclear how specific the announcement will be when it comes. Regardless, it’s enough to rile up Paul Finebaum.

Continuing, Auerbach wrote that the three conferences are aligned in their views for athletics. In turn, it makes them a great fit for a potential alignment.

“Schools within the three conferences believe they are like-minded. That they want to continue to prioritize broad-based sports offerings and that the academic profile of their institutions matters. As does graduating athletes,” Auerbach wrote. “For example, the Big Ten schools sponsor an average of 24.8 sports per campus, with the ACC (23.8) and Pac-12 (22.9) not far behind. SEC schools offer an average of 19.9 sports.”

Ryan Day asked about the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Alliance

While Paul Finebaum may be ESPN’s standard-bearer for college football, Ryan Day is the standard-bearer for the Big Ten. Naturally, the Ohio State head coach was asked about it.

“In week three of camp, you don’t really see much more than right in-front of you,” Day said in a press conference. “See the car right in front of you, that’s all you can focus on.

“Gene [Smith] and I have daily conversations about what’s going on, and there’s a lot of change going on in college football. So, we talk about it on a daily basis, and I know that there’s a lot of conversation going on.

“But my focus right now has just been on getting this team better.”

In his two years as the Ohio State head coach, Day has won the Big Ten each year. As he states, his focus is on going for a three-peat, not the alliance between the three conferences.

While Day’s response may not mirror Paul Finebaum’s fiery rant, the impact will be felt far greater by him. Time will tell the impact on the ever-changing landscape on college football.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
969
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Espn College Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Acc Big Ten#Sec#Welp#Big Ten#Pac 12 Alliance#Athletic#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2 Schools In Mind For The Big Ten

With the SEC set to add Oklahoma and Texas in the coming years, the college sports world is debating what should happen to the other major conferences. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly set to announce an “alliance” on Tuesday, but more moves could be coming. It would not be surprising if a conference like the Big Ten attempts to add another major school or two.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses if Ryan Day is headed to the NFL in 2022

Ryan Day has a 20-2 record and a national championship appearance as the permanent Ohio State head coach. He is undoubtedly one of the country’s best at the helm. Naturally, that sparks NFL rumors. Will Day stay in Columbus after this year?. Paul Finebaum thinks so. Finebaum joined ESPN’s Keyshawn,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
College Sportsallfans.co

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 ‘Alliance’ Report

Texas and Oklahoma’s upcoming jump to the SEC threatens to shake the foundations of the sport even more than previous instances of conference realignment. In response, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are reportedly in discussions about a potential “alliance.” During an interview today, ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the report.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Gut Feeling

It’s been an extremely eventful couple of months for the college football world, with Oklahoma and Texas confirming their future move to the SEC. There’s since been a lot of speculation about the other power conferences and how they will respond. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his gut...

Comments / 0

Community Policy