Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’: This Gibbs Gun Continuity Error Could Have Led to Catastrophic Consequences

By Shelby Scott
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRVsg_0bYyuqCW00

“NCIS” fans are hyperaware that Agent Gibbs favors his pistol over any other kind of weapon. After all, the first episode features Gibbs in a showdown with a terrorist taking fire from a repeating automatic weapon. Meanwhile, our favorite agent stands unprotected and open to flying bullets with nothing but a pistol. However, despite the way Gibbs seems to keep his favored weapon on his hip or nearby at all times, a season two episode error reveals the special agent may not be as attentive to his weapon as he typically appears.

One observant “NCIS” fan pointed to season two’s episode “Conspiracy Theory.” This particular episode featured a discrepancy in the placement of Gibbs’ gun throughout. “Conspiracy Theory” entails the murder-disguised-as-suicide of a Petty Officer Jessica Smith.

The fan pointed out that earlier in the episode, Gibbs put his gun in his desk drawer, a favored spot for the special agent. He then went to meet FBI Agent Fornell. The fan shared, “Gibbs puts his gun in his drawer on a blue folder then goes to talk to Fornell in the lift.”

What ‘NCIS’ Fans Discovered Upon Gibbs’ Return

After Gibbs returned, the fan noticed a major difference in the location of Gibbs’ gun within the drawer. There was also a change to the contents within. “When he comes back, he picks his gun up and the contents of the drawer and position of the gun have completely changed,” the fan said.

Fans described this discrepancy as a huge plot hole. They also pointed out it was one of the few times in show history the special agent didn’t notice those small details he is famed for recognizing.

Additionally, an Express article suggested that the incident could have easily signified a case of someone tampering with the gun. They even suggest the weapon could have been switched out entirely. However, I’m not sure how possible that is as the gun wasn’t only moved but the entire contents of the drawer were switched out. And prior to the swap, the gun lay surrounded by colorful sticky notes and a notepad. However, I’m not convinced any criminal interested in hijacking Gibbs’ gun would also hijack his notepaper and sticky notes.

Nevertheless, the episodic error is definitely up for interpretation. Especially because Gibbs, who famously notices every little change, did not notice this rather, well, noticeable one. I’m interpreting it as a production or set design error.

Fans Contine To Ponder Special Agent Gibbs’ Fate On The ‘CBS’ Hit Show

“NCIS” fans have plenty of Gibbs-centric episodes to watch as we wait for the season 19 premiere. And this new season promises a lot of what appears to be some difficult changes concerning Team Leader Agent Gibbs.

As the media’s been describing, there is much speculation surrounding Gibbs’ fate following the season 18 finale. After months of waiting, September’s season premiere will hopefully shed some light as to where Gibbs ends up. In addition, we hopefully learn who will head the team, and, most importantly, which cast members will remain on “NCIS.” Following fan favorite Michael Weatherly’s departure from the show following season 16, it feels as though original cast members are departing the team left and right.

For now, I encourage “NCIS” fans to prepare for many surprises and, just in case, major heartbreak depending on how the season 19 premiere goes.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

184K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Weatherly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Fbi#Express#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares heartfelt message with fans following rare TV appearance

Since her exit back in 2018, NCIS star Pauley Perrette, who played fan favourite Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS drama, has kept a relatively low profile. However, over the weekend, the 52-year-old actress made a rare return to television for a cause close to her heart. She and a number of other famous faces joined forces for a fundraising telethon for a Los Angeles-based LGBT charity.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Custody Battle

On television, Mark Harmon has portrayed countless different characters. Of course, there's his legendary, long-running role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in "NCIS." Who can also forget when he starred opposite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the latter's boyfriend, Ryan, in the hit 2003 film "Freaky Friday?" Out of all the fan-favorite characters Harmon has played in his life, though, nothing gives the Hollywood star as much satisfaction as his real-life role as the dad of his two kids, Sean Harmon and Ty Harmon. The Emmy-nominated actor shares his adult children with his wife, Pam Dawber.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai’i' Teams With Original 'NCIS' on New Night for Franchise

NCIS is heading to Mondays, and it is taking the latest entry in the franchise with it. NCIS and the new NCIS: Hawai'i will take over CBS' Monday schedule after the network opted to turn over the Tuesday keys to the FBI franchise. On Thursday, CBS released a brief new teaser for NCIS Season 19 and NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: How Much Does Ice-T Make Per Episode?

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T already had a successful career as a rapper before joining the hit NBC show. How much does he make per episode?. Ice-T, who has played Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutoala on “Law & Order: SVU” since 2000, reportedly earns $250,000 per episode according to 2020 data from Celebrity Net Worth.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Makes Full Return in Season 13 With Plenty of Baggage

Linda Hunt only made a handful of appearances in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, but she is expected to get much more screen time in the upcoming Season 13. The Oscar-winner stars as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Hetty Lange, who oversees operations at the Los Angeles office. In Season 12, Gerald McRaney was seen more often as retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride to pick up the slack. McRaney was promoted to series regular for Season 13, meaning Hetty and Kilbride will be butting heads in person.

Comments / 0

Community Policy