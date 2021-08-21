Trial date set for Walla Walla man accused of rape, other charges
A Walla Walla man accused of rape, human trafficking and numerous other crimes had his bail reduction denied in court Friday, Aug. 20. He’s awaiting his trial this fall. Benjamin Garcia Jr., 42, is accused of raping two women on separate occasions and drugging them. He’s also accused of recording one of the rapes and selling the video and of taking one of the woman to another man’s house to be raped.www.union-bulletin.com
