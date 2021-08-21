Cancel
Walla Walla County, WA

Trial date set for Walla Walla man accused of rape, other charges

By Jedidiah Maynes Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

A Walla Walla man accused of rape, human trafficking and numerous other crimes had his bail reduction denied in court Friday, Aug. 20. He’s awaiting his trial this fall. Benjamin Garcia Jr., 42, is accused of raping two women on separate occasions and drugging them. He’s also accused of recording one of the rapes and selling the video and of taking one of the woman to another man’s house to be raped.

