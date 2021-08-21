Cancel
NFL

From flower deliveries to NFL pick-six: Joe Jones working hard to impress Bucs coaches

By Karen Loftus
wfla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Jones jumped onto Buccaneers fans’ radar last Saturday, returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Bengals. It was his first-ever interception and first touchdown since high school. “As I was going through it, yes (it was...

