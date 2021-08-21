Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

8/21/21: Open Game Thread

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting blasted out of Minute Maid Park last night, the Mariners will crawl back and try to make this game a little closer. Logan Gilbert has been struggling to command his secondaries lately, and if he’s reduced to just throwing his fastball to this Astros lineup, this game could again get out of hand quickly. Hopefully the Mariners offense can scrape together a few more runs against Jake Odorizzi than they were able to manage against Lance McCullers and his dastardly off-speed pitches.

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Lance Mccullers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Mariners#Astros#Espn#Root Sports Nw#Espn#Mlb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: San Diego Padres Fans Start Intense Brawl in Stands at MLB Game

Usually, when a fight breaks out at a game, it’s between fans of opposing teams. In this case, a few San Diego Padres fans decided that just because they’re on the same team, doesn’t mean they have to like each other. During Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, the brawling fans sat side by side before getting physical. Although the cause of the fight is unknown, it’s clear this wasn’t the result of a debate over the best batter on the team.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Boone’s epic ejection fuels Giancarlo Stanton moonshot

Remember back in 2019 when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like the umpire’s strike zone on a calm afternoon in the Bronx?. Yeah, that resulted in arguably the most incredible viral baseball video ever, with the skipper claiming his “guys were f–king savages in the box.” We’ve missed that Aaron Boone. We’ve been hoping to see him again.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Cleveland 3: Martinez delivers in the tenth

The Red Sox came into today’s game riding high off of a 4-3 comeback win last night. The offense got going immediately and it looked like some momentum was building, briefly. Eovaldi gave both runs right back in the bottom of the second, then the pitching duel started. Both starters settled in but Quantrill stood out. Despite leaving 18 runners on base, the Red Sox were able to steal a win in extras and take their third series win in a row. Martinez delivered a three-run home run in the tenth to take the lead. More late game heroics in Cleveland.
Baseballmovin925.com

Mariners Game (8-14-21)

Jose, Our DJS Pat & Steve, and the MOViN street team were cooling off today while at T-Mobile park! Listeners had the chance to enter to win Billie Elish tickets and take home a couple pieces of MOViN swag! Come check out the gallery if you had a chance to take some pictures with us!
NBAPosting and Toasting

Game Thread: SummerKnicks vs. SummerHawks- 08/16/21

The New York Knicks will close out their 2021 Summer League slate with a clash against their latest, greatest nemesis, the Atlanta Hawks. Immanuel Quickley (sore groin) will play. Clearly, he’s out for revenge. Game is at 7:00 on NBA TV. Peachtree Hoops is the nest for all Hawks coverage...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Performance Report: 8/21

Allow me to start this week by pleading with your sensibilities. If you are in need of a middle infielder in your fantasy league because you are decimated by injuries or perhaps just underperformance, then go get Nicky Lopez. I have talked about him multiple times this offseason, but feel...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners do what they’ve been doing for all of 2021, win in absurd fashion

It can’t keep happening, but it keeps happening. At some level, we know that it shouldn’t keep happening. Friday’s and yesterday’s performances against the Astros should tell us that. The Mariners are giving everything they can to claw themselves to a wild card spot. They go into Houston to face a quality, division-leading team, and get absolutely stomped. They weren’t the types of losses that gave fans anything to be optimistic about. They were sobering losses, losses that are supposed to bring you back to reality.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Game of Jones – Buy or Sell Monday – 8/16/21

It’s a “Buy or Sell” Monday on the Game of Jones. Arcand is in for Jones and he buys and sells on topics that include Marcus Smart, the NFL Top 100, Cam Newton and the Patriots, Travis Shaw, and traveling to Florida.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners claim Sean Doolittle off waivers, DFA Keynan Middleton

To Doo, or not to Doo; that is the Key question. Well, no. It’s not. It’s all been done. Keynan Middleton, whom the Mariners had optioned to Tacoma yesterday, joins Rafael Montero as another high-visibility off-season bullpen acquisition to be DFA-ed mid-season. Though Middleton’s difficulties weren’t quite as disastrous as Montero’s, his strong early outings had become fewer and farther between as of late.
MLBLookout Landing

2021 isn’t the Mariners’ year, but they’re making it theirs

This was not supposed to be the Seattle Mariners’ year. As someone who struggles with the unknown, I appreciated that, even before the season began, it seemed practically a foregone conclusion that they wouldn’t be all that great. And that was okay! We’d yet again shifted that window of contention to accommodate for injuries and youngsters and ownership’s inability to pay for talent, and were back in a place of comfort for Mariners fans: grasping at morsels of competency, maybe next year-ing before the calendar had flipped to April.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate mid-season catch-up: the Everett AquaSox

Attentive readers will have noticed this series title is a misnomer; it’s not really a “mid” season catchup as the various affiliates are closing in quickly on the ends of their seasons. But it is, with the new date of the MLB Draft, sort of a mid-checkpoint after that infusion of new talent to the system, and that will get even more relevant as we burrow down into some of the lower levels of the system. For those of you who missed the first installment on the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, you can find that here. Since we last left our pals in Arkansas, the Travs have slipped to third place in their division and now trail the second-place Tulsa Dodgers by a game, but on the bright side I watched George Kirby pitch for the Travs the other day and he was sitting a cool 96-97 and per the broadcast ran it up to 99, and also Matt Brash carried a no-no into the seventh, and Julio continues to rake, so, you know, trade-offs.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/21: Adam Eaton, Kenta Maeda, and Zack Britton

Another Ty France game-tying home run. Another dominant Paul Sewald outing. A clutch win to start off a very important series. This team is fun. The Mariners look to take two in a row from the A’s today following last night’s exciting comeback win. In Mariners News... Ty doing Ty...
MLBLookout Landing

Series Preview: Mariners (67-58) at Athletics (70-55)

The Mariners were brought down to Earth during those first two games in Houston, exposing just how far they are behind the Astros talent level. Winning the division was never really on the table even though they had cut their deficit to just 5.5 games heading into that series against the Astros. And because the rest of the AL Wild Card contenders struggled over the weekend, the Mariners only lost a half game in the standings. The games that really matter are these against the A’s and the three-game series against the Red Sox in mid-September. The Mariners can really make up ground in the Wild Card race if they can win the majority of those 12 games, starting with these two games in Oakland.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/23/21: Miguel Cabrera, Gregory Polanco, and Javier Baez

After a dominant few outings, Paul Sewald is just getting started. The Mariners have signed RHP and 7-year MLB veteran Matt Andriese to a major league deal, and DFA’d RHP Robert Duggar in a corresponding move. Andriese was previously with the Red Sox this season, starting 26 games and going 2-3 with a 6.03 ERA before being released by the team on August 19th.
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto: the LL staff tells you why, with whom, and for how long

It is rare for the Lookout Landing staff, numerous and diverse as it is, to agree on anything, so it’s no small thing that every staff member agrees: Jerry Dipoto should be given an extension by the Mariners. Where we differ is in the fervency with which we avow that statement, our reasoning behind it, as well as the exact terms of said extension (including whether or not to extend other members of the Dipoto regime). Here, we dive a bit deeper into each staffer’s thinking on the matter, but two things we all agree on: the Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto, and they should do it now.
MLBallfans.co

On deck: Astros at Texas Rangers

Pitchers: Friday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52) vs. RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56); Saturday, LHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.94) vs. LHP Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.86); Sunday, RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.41) vs. LHP Taylor Hearn (3-4, 4.08). Astros (75-52) update: Since his promotion from Class AAA Sugar Land, outfielder Jake...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Chris Sale's Immaculate Collection

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Chris Sale made history yet again on Thursday night, as he threw...

Comments / 0

Community Policy