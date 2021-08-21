8/21/21: Open Game Thread
After getting blasted out of Minute Maid Park last night, the Mariners will crawl back and try to make this game a little closer. Logan Gilbert has been struggling to command his secondaries lately, and if he’s reduced to just throwing his fastball to this Astros lineup, this game could again get out of hand quickly. Hopefully the Mariners offense can scrape together a few more runs against Jake Odorizzi than they were able to manage against Lance McCullers and his dastardly off-speed pitches.www.lookoutlanding.com
