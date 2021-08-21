8/21/21: Open Game Thread

Attentive readers will have noticed this series title is a misnomer; it’s not really a “mid” season catchup as the various affiliates are closing in quickly on the ends of their seasons. But it is, with the new date of the MLB Draft, sort of a mid-checkpoint after that infusion of new talent to the system, and that will get even more relevant as we burrow down into some of the lower levels of the system. For those of you who missed the first installment on the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, you can find that here. Since we last left our pals in Arkansas, the Travs have slipped to third place in their division and now trail the second-place Tulsa Dodgers by a game, but on the bright side I watched George Kirby pitch for the Travs the other day and he was sitting a cool 96-97 and per the broadcast ran it up to 99, and also Matt Brash carried a no-no into the seventh, and Julio continues to rake, so, you know, trade-offs.