‘Blue Bloods’: How Many Episodes Was Amy Carlson in Before Leaving Show in Season 7?

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
One of the more surprising events in the long run of the television drama “Blue Bloods” was the death of the character Linda Reagan. As fans are aware, Linda was the wife of Detective Danny Reagan, and was played by actress Amy Carlson. Playing her on-screen husband was Donnie Wahlberg. He is still with the show.

Early in the show’s eighth season fans learned that Linda had died in a helicopter crash. However, her death was not shown on screen because Carlson had exited the show following the seventh season of the hit CBS family cop series. According to IMDb, during her time on the show, Carlson appeared in 155 episodes of “Blue Bloods.”

She was there for the pilot in 2010. Her final episode was the 22nd episode of the show’s seventh season, it was titled “The Thin Blue Line.”

When the time came for Carlson to renew her contract. However, she decided not to return to “Blue Bloods.” She said she was “surprised” to learn about her character’s ultimate fate.

“I feel badly that she dies the way she dies. … did not know they would do that, I was surprised. I wouldn’t have done that,” Carlson said in 2017.

Carlson also expressed appreciation to the fans of “Blue Bloods” for their support over the years.

“… I can’t even tell you how many messages a day I get about her and the character,” Carlson also said. “They’re so sweet, they all wish me well in my future projects, they’re all just super supportive fans of mine, and it’s just so lovely.”

Co-Stars Also Commented On Carlson’s Exit From Series

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg also commented on Carlson’s exit in 2017. He did so during an interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.” And, he said he felt that she left because being on the show didn’t allow her to use “all (her) talents.”

“I think the show needed to move in a different direction. I think she needed to move in a different direction,” Wahlberg said. It was time, I think. In truth, she probably could have she’s a really great talent, and sometimes just being like the wife of the guy doesn’t utilize all our talents. As much as I miss her I know she’ll find something great to do next.”

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Linda’s sister-in-law Erin Reagan in “Blue Bloods,” has also commented on Carlson’s exit.

“It was unfortunate that she made that decision at the end of season seven so we were stuck with the storyline as we could get it,” Moynahan said in 2017.

Amy Carlson Has Continued Her Acting Career After Her Exit From ‘Blue Bloods’

While leaving a hit show like “Blue Bloods” can’t be easy, it did not mean the end of Amy Carlson’s career. She has appeared in several films and television shows since she last played Linda Reagan in 2017.

Her work includes roles in such films as “A Bread Factory, Part One,” “The Incoherents,” “Sunny Daze,” and “Know Fear.”

Her television work has included television roles in shows including “The Villiage,” “The Society,” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

