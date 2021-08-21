Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE NEAR ARLINGTON AND ELK MOUNTAIN LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING West to southwest winds are expected to increase along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins after midnight tonight, likely remaining elevated through at least Noon on Sunday. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible near Arlington. Motorists are advised to use caution, especially driving light weight and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.