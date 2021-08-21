Cancel
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 11:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills STRONG WINDS POSSIBLE NEAR ARLINGTON AND ELK MOUNTAIN LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING West to southwest winds are expected to increase along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins after midnight tonight, likely remaining elevated through at least Noon on Sunday. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible near Arlington. Motorists are advised to use caution, especially driving light weight and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

