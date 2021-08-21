A Festive Fun Event!

Bryan Fischer, Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek. When I took the reins of the Prairie Garden at the Gardens on Spring Creek – at that time, a half-acre of bare dirt in the newly constructed expansion – I found myself surprised to know so little about plants appropriate for the space. As Coloradoans, we tend to be familiar with species from our mountain regions but seem to pay less attention to those from our downhill side. I’ve learned extensively about the prairie ecosystem and associated plant palette in my years curating the garden, especially how many showy prairie natives excel here on the Front Range. This article is the first of a two-part series designed to introduce less-commonly known prairie natives, selected for their adaptability to our soils and climate, as well as their season-long appeal.