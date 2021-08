Editor's Note: Shea Morenz is the chief executive of Morenz Group which provides strategic guidance and expansionary capital to privately held companies. He earned an MBA from the University of Michigan in 2002 and a BBA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin where he lettered in both football and baseball and received Southwest Conference Academic Honors, graduating in '97. He was a first draft choice with the Yankees in '95, where he played professionally for five years.