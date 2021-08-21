Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police arrest homicide suspects in connection with 2 shooting deaths

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3jgG_0bYytiLj00

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested two homicide suspects in connection with the July shootings of a man and woman, officials said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. on July 24 about gunshots fired near 900 Pearl Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds who died at the scene. She was identified as Heather Tucker, 36.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Around 5 a.m., officials received another 911 call near 400 South I Street reporting a man who had been shot. Police responded and the man was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Bud Morgan, 32.

While investigating, detectives identified a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man as involved in both homicides.

They were arrested and booked Friday night for investigation Into two counts of first-degree murder.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
57K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Murder#Pearl Street#Kiro 7#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two killed in shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Seattle. The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Northeast 140th Street, just a couple blocks west of Lake City Way Northeast. It is not yet known what led to the shooting but police...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

SPD investigating assault, shots fired in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was assaulted and shots were fired Saturday in West Seattle, officials said. Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy