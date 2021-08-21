Tacoma police arrest homicide suspects in connection with 2 shooting deaths

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested two homicide suspects in connection with the July shootings of a man and woman, officials said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. on July 24 about gunshots fired near 900 Pearl Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds who died at the scene. She was identified as Heather Tucker, 36.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

Around 5 a.m., officials received another 911 call near 400 South I Street reporting a man who had been shot. Police responded and the man was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Bud Morgan, 32.

While investigating, detectives identified a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man as involved in both homicides.

They were arrested and booked Friday night for investigation Into two counts of first-degree murder.

©2021 Cox Media Group