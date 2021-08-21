Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach Police Dept. mourns officer who died from COVID-19 complications

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7q5j_0bYytXac00

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A legacy that’ll never be forgotten, recently retired Neptune Beach Police Officer Eddie Bounds was the epitome of a hero. On Saturday, the department announced he tragically passed away after being hospitalized from COVID-19.

“He always pitched in, always there to do his part. Just a great guy and always a smile on his face,” retired Neptune Beach Police Officer, Frank Cashman said.

Cashman said the two worked together for the Neptune Beach Police Department, sharing a bond that couldn’t be broken. Bounds served the community of Neptune Beach for a decade and Jacksonville Beach for 23 years.

“You do anything for those guys you work with and put the uniform on and Eddie was definitely one of those guys that would take a bullet for you and do whatever he had to do to make the situation right,” Cashman said.

An officer on the front lines, a coach at Fletcher High School pushing you to your limits and someone you always want to be around, Cashman’s wife, Elisa said there was never a dull moment with Bounds.

STORY: Waycross Police Department announces death of detective

“A big teddy bear, never had a frown on his face, always smiling,” she said. “When you saw him you get wrapped up in a huge hug.”

As another victim of COVID-19, the Cashmans say their thoughts and prayers are with Bounds’ family.

“It hurts, it hurts. He just retired from the department and he’s supposed to be bouncing his grandson on his knee,” Frank Cashman said. “He’s supposed to enjoy life at this point, enjoy the fruits of his labor and that’s been taken away from him and Janice.”

The Neptune Beach Police Department’s Facebook said his love for the beaches communty was “ever present and his service unwavering.” Action News Jax is told he will never be forgotten.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Neptune Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Neptune Beach, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Neptune Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dept#Covid 19#Fletcher High School#Bounds#Cashmans#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Action News Jax

Shots fired near Orange Park Mall, no injuries reported

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: Police say shots were fired near the Orange Park Mall on Saturday evening. There were no injuries, according to police. During a news conference, police said a couple of juveniles had got into various fist fights at the carnival. Those juveniles were escorted out.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Louisiana woman accused of stabbing husband in forehead

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the forehead with a kitchen knife, authorities said. Shakeisha Renee Franklin, 22, of Monroe, was charged with one count of aggravated battery, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Tesla on autopilot slams into Florida state police car

ORLANDO, Florida — (AP) — A Tesla driving in autopilot mode slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle. Earlier this month, the U.S. government opened a formal investigation into Tesla's...

Comments / 8

Community Policy