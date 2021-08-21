Fast-starting defense has upper hand in South Alabama’s 2nd scrimmage
The defense had the upper hand in South Alabama’s second and final preseason scrimmage on Saturday. The Jaguars first- and second-team offenses each went three-and-out on their first two series, and did not score a touchdown until the red zone period toward the end of the 112-play scrimmage at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama rushed for just 45 yards total — while passing for 399 — and the defense was credited with 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three takeaways and five pass breakups.www.al.com
