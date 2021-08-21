Fast-starting defense has upper hand in South Alabama’s 2nd scrimmage

If the Big 12 wants to send a message to the SEC that it refuses to rollover, then there’s a way to win at the battle for hearts and minds every single day. An opportunity exists for the Big 12 to plant its flags on the doorstep of the SEC, and remind the Evil Empire on a daily basis that the resilient spirit of proud universities will not die. We’re not talking about the figurative flags of some tired cliche either, but real standards of the Big 12 Conference and its member institutions flapping in the face of the SEC’s headquarters and waving in the wind like middle fingers to The Man.