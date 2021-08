Illinois mathy, noisy post-hardcore band Lower Automation recently released their new self-titled album on Zegema Beach Records, and it's a frantic record that clearly owes a lot to At The Drive In. Back in the early 2000s, there were a million bands trying to be At The Drive In, but that's not really the case anymore, so Lower Automation's enticing take on it feels very refreshing. And they work in other influences too, pulling from the depths of math and noise rock and blending it with ATDI's theatrical chaos.