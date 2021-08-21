Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama pediatricians share concerns over rise in COVID cases among children

By Jake Chapman
CBS42.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 6,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 just in the last two weeks. Alabama Children’s Hospital released the number of how many COVID patients they have. As of Friday, they are treating 16 patients for COVID, and less then five are on a ventilator. Pediatricians in the area say they are somewhat surprised by the surge in children. And they fear if vaccination rates continue to be low in Alabama, this could be the beginning of many more positives.

www.cbs42.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#On Children#Pediatricians#Covid#Wiat#Uab#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 3

Community Policy