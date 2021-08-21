Alabama pediatricians share concerns over rise in COVID cases among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 6,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 just in the last two weeks. Alabama Children’s Hospital released the number of how many COVID patients they have. As of Friday, they are treating 16 patients for COVID, and less then five are on a ventilator. Pediatricians in the area say they are somewhat surprised by the surge in children. And they fear if vaccination rates continue to be low in Alabama, this could be the beginning of many more positives.