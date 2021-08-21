Cancel
The quotes that show James Ward-Prowse never wanted Aston Villa move

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton captain James Ward-Prowse put any speculation about his future to bed after signing a new five-year deal with the club on Thursday. Strong links to Aston Villa were consistent throughout this summer transfer window and it was expected that the Villans would make an offer in the final days of the window. However, any chance of a move this summer has been removed completely with the surprise announcement of a new contract.

