Rotary Club of Summit County receives 4 district awards

The Rotary Club of Summit County was recently recognized for its hard work when it took home four of the annual District 5450 awards at a local ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 17. Jim Brook received the Governors Discretionary Award, Stu Dearnley took home the Significant Contribution to Those in Need Award, Gloria Quintero won the Volunteer in Community Service Award and the club as a whole was honored by the Smoky Hill Rotary Club with the Youth Service Award.