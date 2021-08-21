Autopsy Shows No Obvious Cause of Death for California Family Killed on Hike

An Afghan man who was trying to leave the county gave a horrifying account of the explosion at Kabul’s airport, describing how a 5-year-old girl died in his arms. He said he was attempting to evacuate the city when an explosion went off in a crowd of people. “I cannot say what exactly happened,” the man, who identified himself as Carl, told Fox News. “But the explosion was very bad and there are a lot of people hurt.” “I think some of the Americans, they got hurt too,” he added. Carl said he tried to help a 5-year-old girl in the crowd, but she died in his arms. “She was not my baby girl. She was someone else’s girl. I saw her on the ground and I picked her up and I took her to the hospital but she died right in my hands,” he explained. Carl described a scene of chaos, with people running around after the blast. “I don’t know what exactly—what is going on over there,” Carl said. “This whole process is very bad.”