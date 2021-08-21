Cancel
Autopsy Shows No Obvious Cause of Death for California Family Killed on Hike

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Officials in Mariposa County cannot figure out how a Northern California couple, their 1-year-old child, and their dog died while hiking, Fox News reports. The family was reported missing Monday night after John Gerrish, the husband, did not report to work. Gerrish, his wife Ellen, their daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead along a hiking trail in Sierra National Forest. Autopsies have been completed but authorities are still dumbfounded. “There’s just still so many [potential causes of death] that we can’t rule out,” Mariposa County spokesperson Kristie Mitchell said. “We’ve looked at lighting strikes in the area. We’ve looked at storms… the weather, animals. We’re looking at the entire area as a whole.”

Posted by
Los Angeles Officials Kill Mountain Lion After It Mauls 5-Year-Old

Los Angeles wildlife officials killed a mountain lion that mauled a 5-year-old boy, authorities said Saturday. The boy was on his front lawn in a neighborhood in the Santa Monica mountains when the lion attacked him, the Los Angeles Times reported, leading his parents to fight it off and transport him to a nearby children’s hospital. Authorities later killed the lion after DNA testing from the boy’s shirt confirmed it was the culprit. “Due to its behavior and proximity to the attack, the warden believed it was likely the attacking lion and to protect public safety shot and killed it on site,” wildlife officials said. They also captured its sibling, though they later released it when DNA testing confirmed it was not responsible. The incident is the first mountain lion attack on a human in more than 25 years, KTLA reported.
Posted by
New Hampshire Mother of Three Pleads Guilty in Lover’s Beheading

A New Hampshire woman agreed to plead guilty in connection with the grisly murder of her lover, the New Hampshire Union Leader reports. Britany Barron, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying evidence Friday, allowing her to significantly limit her sentence. Barron, a mother of three, was initially charged with two counts of falsifying evidence and one count of abuse of corpse after her husband, Armando Barron, allegedly killed her lover, 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. After prosecutors say Armando shot and killed Amerault, the couple allegedly drove into the woods with his body and, under Armando’s direction, Barron sawed off Amerault’s head and buried it in the woods. Under the plea agreement struck this week, prosecutors reportedly will drop the abuse of a corpse charge against Barron, as well as one of the falsifying evidence charges. She will be obligated to contribute to funeral expenses for Amerault and to counseling for his loved ones. Under the terms of her plea, Barron would have two years suspended and receive additional credit for the 11 months she already served in jail.
Posted by
Washington Man Convicted of Strangling Transgender Teen on Date

A jury in Washington state found David Bogdanov, 27, guilty on Friday of killing transgender 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in 2019. The pair had connected on Snapchat before meeting up but Bogdanov flew into a rage after discovering she was transgender during a sexual encounter in the back of his car. He strangled her with the cord of a cellphone charger; her body was discovered six months later in forestland. Bogdanov claimed he acted in self-defense because Kuhnhausen reached for his gun during a struggle, but the jury didn’t buy his version of events. Kuhnhausen’s death led to the passage of the Nikki Kuhnhausen Act in Washington, which outlaws use of the so-called “panic defense” in LGBTQ+ homicides. Bogdanov was convicted of second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime in Washington.
Posted by
Texas Veteran Dies From Easily Treatable Illness Amid ICU Bed Shortage

A Texas Army veteran died from gallstone pancreatitis—an easily treatable illness—last week after waiting 24 hours for an ICU bed to open up in the COVID-swamped state, according to CBS This Morning. Daniel Wilkinson first went to his local hospital, where ER doctor Hasan Kakli diagnosed him with pancreatitis, telling him he’d need immediate treatment but her medical center was unequipped to perform the procedure. With hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients, it took many calls and hours before they found an open bed at a V.A. hospital in Houston that Wilkinson could be taken to by helicopter. But by the time he got there—24 hours after he first arrived at his local hospital—his illness was too late to treat. “They weren’t able to do the procedure on him because it had been too long,” his mom said. “[They] told me that they had seen air pockets in his intestines, which means that they were already starting to die off.”
Posted by
Michigan Journalist Punched in the Face at Anti-Mask Event

A reporter in Michigan said he was punched in the face while covering an anti-mask rally Thursday. Brendan Quealy, a reporter with the Traverse City Record-Eagle, was covering an event protesting COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates for schools when an organizer, Heather Cerone, called out the paper for recording audio. “There’s no reporting, Brendan,” Cerone said in the audio. “We don’t authorize that. So, you guys feel like standing in front of him? Because we’re on private property here because we have that rented. That would be great.” Quealy later told investigators he was approached by two men who pushed him away, with one punching him in the face with both hands.
Posted by
One California Teacher Infected a Dozen Students at Her School With COVID

A teacher at an elementary school in Marin County, California, infected a dozen students at her school with the Delta variant of COVID-19 in May, according to a CDC report released Friday. The teacher was unvaccinated. The teacher reported symptoms on May 19, continued working until May 21, then tested positive. In all, 27 people were infected, including the teacher. According to the report, students wore masks at the school, the classroom was equipped with an air filter, and students’ seats were spaced six feet apart. The teacher wore her mask most of the time but removed it when reading to the class, the report said. Students in the front two rows of the classroom were most susceptible, with 80 percent of them testing positive.
Posted by
Afghan Witness Describes Horror After Blast: A 5-Year-Old Girl ‘Died Right in My Hands’

An Afghan man who was trying to leave the county gave a horrifying account of the explosion at Kabul’s airport, describing how a 5-year-old girl died in his arms. He said he was attempting to evacuate the city when an explosion went off in a crowd of people. “I cannot say what exactly happened,” the man, who identified himself as Carl, told Fox News. “But the explosion was very bad and there are a lot of people hurt.” “I think some of the Americans, they got hurt too,” he added. Carl said he tried to help a 5-year-old girl in the crowd, but she died in his arms. “She was not my baby girl. She was someone else’s girl. I saw her on the ground and I picked her up and I took her to the hospital but she died right in my hands,” he explained. Carl described a scene of chaos, with people running around after the blast. “I don’t know what exactly—what is going on over there,” Carl said. “This whole process is very bad.”
Posted by
This Man Claimed He Pointed a Gun at Black Teens in Self-Defense. A Judge Didn’t Buy It.

A Miami judge rejected the self-defense claims of a man who pulled a gun and hurled racial slurs at a group of Black protesters who blocked him in traffic in 2019. The ruling will force Mark Bartlett, who lives in Broward County, to face a December trial for aggravated assault with a firearm and improperly brandishing a gun. “The use of racial comments shows he was simmering,” Judge Alberto Milian said Thursday, per the Miami Herald. “He was an angry man. He was inconvenienced. He wanted to go back to Broward County. There was no reasonable justification.” Bartlett claimed he was goated into using the words after the protesters blocked traffic on a Miami bridge, saying he was “being held hostage” in his SUV as he claimed he was called a “cracker.” Video showed Bartlett responding to the blockade with “n*****s suck!”
Posted by
Shooting Outside Illinois Courthouse Kills 2

A shooting near the Kankakee County courthouse and jail, in northern Illinois, killed two people and injured one on Thursday morning. The suspects have been taken into custody, Mayor Christopher Curtis told the Associated Press, without offering more details. The area has been secured, according to the mayor’s assistant David Guzman.
Posted by
Anti-Masker Florida Dad Arrested for Attacking High School Student

An anti-masker dad in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was arrested Wednesday after he attacked a student at his daughter’s high school. Dan Bauman, 50, was standing outside Fort Lauderdale High School filming a student because she was wearing a mask, according to police. The student said “I’ve had enough for four days” before trying to grab Bauman’s phone. Bauman then shoved the student before grabbing her arm and twisting it, an arrest report says. Bauman and his daughter, Isabel, have repeatedly protested the Broward school district’s mask policy. “I want to be able to go to school like everyone does but I can’t wear a mask, I can’t breathe in it and I want to have that choice,” Isabel told CBS. Sean Curran, the school’s interim principal, said the school has tried to reason with the Bauman family and explain what exceptions are available.
Posted by
Kite Surfer Dies After Sudden Wind Gust Slams Him Into Florida Home

A Florida man has died from injuries he suffered during a freak kite surfing accident in Ft. Lauderdale on Wednesday. Said to be in his 50s, the surfer got caught up in a strong and sudden wind gust and was unable to release his bright orange kite before it slammed into the balcony of a beachfront home, just a few blocks from where he launched on the beach. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told CNN that the man “had flown into the side of a residence” and was taken to the hospital alive, but later died from his injuries.
Posted by
Bodies Stacked to the Ceiling in Florida Funeral Homes as COVID Rages

COVID-19 is overwhelming Florida funeral homes as the state’s system for dealing with death buckles under a new surge in coronavirus cases. Local station WFLA reports that pre-cremation storage areas for bodies at more than a dozen funeral homes across the state are full, with corpses stacked to the ceiling. Multiple funeral homes declined to speak to the news station, citing a recent crush of work. Those that did said their workload is higher than it was when the nation hit its pandemic peak in January. Mike Marchetti, a manager for Newcomer Funeral Homes in Orlando, said, “The family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell them ‘I’m sorry we can’t accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full.’”
Posted by
Scandal-Plagued Jail Where Epstein Died Is Shutting Down

The notorious Manhattan jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August 2019 is being shuttered by federal officials until conditions are improved at the facility. In a statement, the Department of Justice said federal prison officials had “assessed steps necessary to improve conditions” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center—where 233 prisoners are currently being held—and had decided to temporarily shutter the facility “until those issues have been resolved.” The Justice Department added that it’s “committed to ensuring that every facility in the federal prison system is not only safe and secure, but also provides people in custody with the resources and programs they need to make a successful return to society after they have served their time.” M.C.C. has been plagued with poor conditions for years and made headlines following Epstein’s death in his prison cell. The two guards assigned to watch Epstein failed to check in on him for hours, and ultimately admitted to faking records, authorities said.
Posted by
Judges Rip Dylann Roof as They Uphold His Death Sentence

A Virginia appeals court has upheld Dylann Roof’s death sentence for the 2015 Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting which took the lives of nine people. Roof, an avowed white supremacist, was found guilty in 2017 but later appealed his sentence on several grounds, including that he shouldn’t have been found competent to stand trial and shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself. Judges didn’t find merit to a single one of his arguments and instead ripped him for his horrific crimes. “Dylann Roof murdered African Americans at their church, during their Bible-study and worship. They had welcomed him. He slaughtered them,” read the ruling by the three-judge panel, adding that Roof’s attack was premeditated. “His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose.”
Posted by
Man Sentenced to Six Years for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor

A Michigan man was sentenced to six years Wednesday for his involvement in a plot to kidnap his state’s governor. Ty Garbin was angry at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for implementing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. He agreed to testify against the other five men on trial for the alleged plot. He said in court, “I cannot even begin to imagine the amount of stress and fear her family felt because of my actions. And for that I am truly sorry.” Garbin and his alleged co-conspirators went so far as to construct a replica of Whitmer’s vacation house and practice assaulting it with guns.

