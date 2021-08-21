This Airborne Car Crashed Into A Wendy's Seating Area. Here's What We Know

Police in South Brunswick, New Jersey tweeted that it was a miracle. A car drove off a highway in the central part of the state, launched into the air, and struck a Wendy's restaurant full of customers, according to a report from the police department, posted on Nixle. The errant vehicle even collided with another car waiting in the drive-thru line, causing that vehicle to hit the building, too. Security video included in the police tweet shows the airborne vehicle from one angle, then a different camera shows the car crashing into the building and a row of outdoor tables. No one, including the driver, was seriously hurt.