Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Brunswick Township, NJ

This Airborne Car Crashed Into A Wendy's Seating Area. Here's What We Know

By Ralph Schwartz
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in South Brunswick, New Jersey tweeted that it was a miracle. A car drove off a highway in the central part of the state, launched into the air, and struck a Wendy's restaurant full of customers, according to a report from the police department, posted on Nixle. The errant vehicle even collided with another car waiting in the drive-thru line, causing that vehicle to hit the building, too. Security video included in the police tweet shows the airborne vehicle from one angle, then a different camera shows the car crashing into the building and a row of outdoor tables. No one, including the driver, was seriously hurt.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Landing, NJ
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Accidents
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Accident#Nixle#Wjhl#Toyota#Cooljetta3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
South Brunswick Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Driver crashes into Wendy’s after hitting car waiting in drive-thru line, cops say

Two people were hurt after a driver lost control of her car on Route 130, sending her vehicle and another crashing into a Wendy’s in South Brunswick, authorities said. The woman was driving south at about 1 p.m. when he car veered off the road, across the grass of a business, hit a berm on the property of the fast-food eatery and went airborne, South Brunswick police said.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Two injured after cars crashed into South Brunswick Wendy’s

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Two people were injured after two cars crashed into a South Brunswick Wendy’s fast food restaurant on Monday. Police here said at around 1 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was driving south on Route 130 when it left the road and became airborne, striking another car that was waiting in line at the drive-thru. Both cars then crashed into nearby outdoor dining tables where patrons were seated.
South Brunswick Township, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

WATCH: Car Barely Misses Family As It Crashes Into New Jersey Wendy’s

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — A close call in New Jersey as surveillance video captured to moments a car crashed into a table outside a Wendy’s. This happened Monday in South Brunswick. The video shows the car narrowly missing a family eating outside the restaurant. Video of the scene shows crews cleaning up. Firefighters had to pull the driver out of the car. There were no serious injures.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Alcohol fueled argument went wrong after daughter broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times to death in front of her children

Everyone enters into an argument with their parents almost on a daily basis and that usually happens with no apparent reason, but in today’s case the alcohol fueled argument between a mother and a daughter ended up fatally for the 51-year-old woman after her daughter broke into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times killing her at the scene.
Milford, MAtelegram.com

Why is Christopher Tetreault a suspect in last week’s Milford murder? Here's what we know

MILFORD — The man arrested this week in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Milford storage unit has had at least two people condemn him, according to court records. Massachusetts and Virginia state police arrested Christopher Tetreault, a 28-year-old Milford man, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Tuesday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and as of Friday, is being held without bail until a Sept. 23 hearing in Virginia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy