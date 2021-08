Jarren Duran’s transformation from seventh round draft selection to top 30 global prospect in just three years has been quite the spectacle. He showed off a strong ability to hit for average and steal bases from Low-A in 2018 to Double-A in 2019, but the lack of power in his game was a big weakness. Duran set out to change that at the Alternate Site last year, and he put on a ton of muscle while also revamping his swing to get more loft on the ball. This combination of added strength and increased launch angle really showed up in Triple-A this year, where Duran posted a career-bests in Isolated Power (SLG - AVG), flyball rate, and groundball rate.