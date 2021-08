August is nearly history, and the 2021 MLB playoff picture is starting to come into focus ahead of September's stretch run. Are the rampaging New York Yankees-- a newly minted member of our top five -- making a case for being the best team in baseball? How far have the struggling San Diego Padres fallen as theSan Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgerscontinue to dominate the NL West? Can the Milwaukee Brewers stand up to the rest of the National League's best?