As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.

