Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Jsss_0bYyrUjB00
Daniil Medvedev reacts after colliding with a courtside TV camera (Aaron Doster/AP) (AP)

Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open.

The top seed was a set ahead against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev when he collided with the camera during a rally.

Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”.

The right-hander, ranked second in the world, needed a medical time-out for treatment on his left hand.

Whether it inhibited him was unclear, but fourth seed Rublev took advantage to gain a first career win over his compatriot, prevailing 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In the second men’s semi-final, German No3 seed Alexander Zverev faces the No2 seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty cruised into the final of the women’s singles at the Cincinnati Open in straight sets, the Australian beating Angelique Kerber 6-2, 7-5.

Karolina Pliskova faces Jil Teichmann of Austria in the other semi-final.

Additional reporting by PA

