Tennessee State

TN Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team responds to Humphreys County flooding rescues

By WZTV
fox17.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team from Nashville is helping out with flooding in west Middle Tennessee. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency requested TN-HART Saturday morning after catastrophic flooding in Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson and Houston counties. Four swift-water rescue teams consisting of 4 personnel from the Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management to assist with water rescues.

