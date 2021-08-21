Cancel
Westchester County, NY

WESTCHESTER COUNTY PARKS COMMISSIONER KATHY O’CONNOR RECEIVES OUTSTANDING PUBLIC OFFICIAL AWARD FROM NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COUNTY PARK AND RECREATION ASSOCIATION (NACPRO)

 7 days ago

The National Association of County Park and Recreation Association (NACPRO) has awarded Westchester County Parks Commissioner, Kathy O’Connor with its 2021 Outstanding Public Official Award. This award is presented to a nominated, elected or appointed federal, state, or local official, including commissioners or board members, who has contributed significantly to...

