In Richmond, there's no racial majority to rule. What does that mean for the city's future?
Richmond joined the ranks of “chocolate cities” in 1977 when its court-ordered voting districts helped produce a Black majority on City Council. Following the 1990 census, five Black-majority districts became six. But as a new millennium began, the city’s demographics were shifting. In 2006, Richmond elected its first white-majority council in three decades — a happenstance that went from noteworthy to the norm.godanriver.com
Comments / 0