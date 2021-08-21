Russian police detain journalists who back media freedom

A former Iranian prison official handed out death sentences as part of a 1988 purge of political dissidents, Swedish prosecutors said on the first day of a landmark case likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic. Hamid Noury, 60, appeared relaxed in light-coloured clothing in Stockholm District Court and listened through a translator as prosecutors read out a litany of charges including "murder" and "war crimes", dating from July 30 to August 16, 1988, when Noury was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran. Prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson accused Noury of "intentionally taking the life of a very large number of prisoners sympathetic to or belonging to the People's Mujahedin" (MEK) as well as others considered opponents of the "theocratic Iranian state". Human rights groups have estimated that 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the MEK at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.