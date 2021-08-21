Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Russian police detain journalists who back media freedom

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have detained several journalists who protested authorities’ decision to label a top independent TV channel as a “foreign agent.” The journalists held individual pickets Saturday outside the main headquarters of the country’s top domestic security agency, the FSB, on Moscow’s Lubyanka Square. They held placards such as “Journalism is not a crime” and “You are afraid of the truth.” They were protesting the Justice Ministry’s move on Friday to add the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel and the online investigative outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) to the list of “foreign agents.” The label implies closer government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could undermine the credibility of media outlets and hurt their advertising.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tv Channel#Advertising#Moscow#Protest Riot#Russian#Ap#The Justice Ministry#Dozhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
Related
Public SafetyDaily Beast

British Embassy Staffer Arrested in Germany After Selling Secret Documents to Russia, Cops Say

A British embassy staffer has been detained in Germany after allegedly being caught selling documents to Russian intelligence agents. The man, who has only been identified as ‘David S,’ was arrested Tuesday after being trailed by both British and German authorities. German federal prosecutors described the man as a 57-year-old employee at the British Embassy in Germany’s capital, Berlin, and alleged that he received an unspecified amount of money to hand papers to Russia.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Kazakh Inmates Maim Themselves To Protest Prison Conditions

QYZYLORDA, Kazakhstan -- Five inmates at a prison in southern Kazakhstan have maimed themselves to protests conditions there. Relatives of the prisoners told RFE/RL on August 11 that the men hurt themselves 'to protest the pressure and humiliation' they face at Correctional Colony ZS-169/5 in the city of Qyzylorda. Officials...
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Police arrest 50 protesters as four officers are injured after thousands of Covid conspiracy theorists flood Berlin in latest of a string of illegal demos

Protesters clashed with police in Berlin on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracy theorists flooded the streets in the latest illegal demonstrations. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. Some demonstrators tried to...
Politics101 WIXX

Russian court restricts Navalny spokesperson’s freedoms

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court imposed 18 months of restrictions on the freedom of movement of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules, according to her Twitter account. Russia has cracked down on the opposition before a parliamentary election next...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Chechen man given life sentence for killing dissident in Austria

A Chechen man has been handed a life sentence in Austria after being convicted of murdering a Chechen dissident, a court spokesperson said. Mamikhan Umarov, 43, who was granted political asylum in Austria in 2005 and was known locally as Martin Beck, was found dead with gunshot wounds near Vienna on 4 July last year.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar military offers amnesty to some protesters in hiding

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ruling military has offered to waive charges against some protesters involved in demonstrations or strikes if they come forward to authorities, state media reported on Friday, prompting a sceptical response from several facing charges. The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army toppled the...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Russian Convicted Over Killing Of Chechen Asylum Seeker In Austria

A court in Austria has sentenced a Russian man to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 43-year-old Chechen in a Vienna suburb last year in a case that drew international attention amid claims the killing had been politically motivated. A spokesman for the regional court in...
WorldBirmingham Star

Journalist body asks Pakistan to drop charges

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): Pakistan authorities should immediately drop their probe into journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat, and cease harassing members of the press in retaliation for their coverage of public institutions, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Tuesday. Pakistan's federal probe agency has taken...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Iranian ex-official ordered executions in 1988: Swedish prosecutors

A former Iranian prison official handed out death sentences as part of a 1988 purge of political dissidents, Swedish prosecutors said on the first day of a landmark case likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic. Hamid Noury, 60, appeared relaxed in light-coloured clothing in Stockholm District Court and listened through a translator as prosecutors read out a litany of charges including "murder" and "war crimes", dating from July 30 to August 16, 1988, when Noury was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran. Prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson accused Noury of "intentionally taking the life of a very large number of prisoners sympathetic to or belonging to the People's Mujahedin" (MEK) as well as others considered opponents of the "theocratic Iranian state". Human rights groups have estimated that 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the MEK at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
WorldBirmingham Star

Pro-Russian Kazakh Blogger Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison

A court in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, has sentenced well-known pro-Russian blogger Ermek Taichibekov to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of inciting ethnic discord. Taichibekov's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, and his brother Marlen Taichibekov said the Auezov district court handed down the decision on August 19. Taichibekov was...
EuropePublic Radio International PRI

Russian authorities continue crackdown on independent media

In Russia, authorities continue to crack down on independent media. One of the tools the Kremlin uses to harass, and in some cases silence independent voices is to brand them as "foreign agents" One of the latest media organizations in Russia to be labeled as a "foreign agent" is TV Rain, Russia's most popular independent TV news network. Host Carol Hills speaks with Mikhail Fishman, an independent journalist and an anchor with TV Rain.
Europekfgo.com

Trial starts in Sweden of man accused of role in Iran prison executions

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – About 100 demonstrators gathered outside a court in Stockholm on Tuesday to protest against the Iranian regime on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of war crimes and murder, Swedish news agency TT reported. The man, whom prosecutors have declined to...
World104.1 WIKY

Myanmar arrests two more journalists as post-coup media crackdown continues

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government has arrested two more local journalists, the army-owned television reported on Saturday, in the latest in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a Feb. 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and a commentator with Voice of America radio,...
Protestsabc17news.com

Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government’s ouster

BANGKOK (AP) — A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes has wended its way through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth. They accuse him of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. Large-scale protests against Prayuth’s government began last year. But they picked up steam this year over its alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis by failing to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. Organizers say the car mob protest evades legal limitations on gatherings that are aimed at enforcing social distancing.
WorldVoice of America

Media Rights Groups Demand Help for Afghan Journalists

The Taliban gave a first insight into how they view the media's role Tuesday, telling a news conference in Kabul that journalists are free to report and that they should "promote the unity of the nation." The press conference is the first held since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan...
Public SafetyTennessee Tribune

Myanmar Thugs Threatened To Rape Male Journalist In Torture Ordeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (Burma) — A journalist who was detained in Myanmar shared the horrific torture he endured at the hands of the Myanmar military. Nathan Maung said he is still suffering the physical effects of the torture. He is one of nearly 7,000 people estimated to have been detained since the military in Myanmar seized power on Feb. 1. He spoke in an interview about what happened during his time in custody.

Comments / 0

Community Policy