Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Verona, NY

Two injured in Verona crash

Romesentinel.com
 7 days ago

TOWN OF VERONA — Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle was rear-ended near the entrance to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Friday morning. Sheriff’s deputies said Paul Cayen, 64, of East Syracuse, was traveling southwest when he pulled into the left turning lane for the Casino at about 9:42 a.m. Deputies said Cayen was traveling at an unreasonable speed for the wet road conditions and his 2016 Chrysler sedan rear-ended a 2019 Hyundai sedan, which was also stopped in the turning lane.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
East Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Manchester, NY
Verona, NY
Crime & Safety
Verona, NY
Accidents
Verona, NY
Traffic
City
East Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chrysler#Town Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy