Two injured in Verona crash

TOWN OF VERONA — Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle was rear-ended near the entrance to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino Friday morning. Sheriff’s deputies said Paul Cayen, 64, of East Syracuse, was traveling southwest when he pulled into the left turning lane for the Casino at about 9:42 a.m. Deputies said Cayen was traveling at an unreasonable speed for the wet road conditions and his 2016 Chrysler sedan rear-ended a 2019 Hyundai sedan, which was also stopped in the turning lane.