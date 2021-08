If you're one of Paula Deen's 417,000 Instagram followers, you've probably noticed that a majority of her page is filled with IGTV videos from her "Love & Best Dishes" web series, which often show her demonstrating how to whip up a delectable meal. This weekend, however, the former Food Network star deviated a bit from her usual posting routine by instead giving a birthday shoutout to someone especially important to her – her grandson, Jack, who is the eldest child of her son, Jaimie Deen, and his wife, Brooke's three children (via Savannah Now and Twitter).