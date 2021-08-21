Cancel
Younger children more likely to spread COVID-19 in homes than older children, study says

By Chris Williams
fox32chicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests that younger children are more likely to spread COVID-19 within households compared to older children. The study, published in The Journal of American Medicine Association, said the highest odds of transmission were in children between 0 and 3 years old compared to children between 14 and 17 years old. Children between 4 and 13 years old also had increased odds of transmitting the virus but not as high compared to the younger demographic.

