Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247 joined ESPN Central Texas radio in Waco last week to discuss how fall camp was going for the Aggies and how the quarterback battle would eventually play out between Haynes King (named the starter this week) and Zach Calzada. In addition, he touched on A&M's recent recruiting exploits and Jimbo Fisher's role in the Aggies' making moves in the 247 Sports Composite. Finally, he discussed A&M's feelings about Texas joining the SEC and the Aggies' response as a football program to the increased competition they'll facing from the Horns both on the recruiting trail as well as on the field.