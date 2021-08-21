Drake Appears to Send Shots at Kanye West on New Trippie Redd Song ‘Betrayal’ – Listen
Drake might be sending shots Kanye West's direction on the new Trippie Redd song, "Betrayal." Slated to appear on Trippie's new album Trip at Knight, the highly-anticipated collab came out on the Completed Version of the LP, which dropped today (Aug. 21). On the track, Drizzy appears to take aim at his frienemy Kanye West. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know," Drake rhymes over the Taz Taylor, PinkGrillz88 and Dynox-produced track. "Forty-five, 44 (Burned out), let it go."club937.com
Comments / 0