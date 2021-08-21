Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake Appears to Send Shots at Kanye West on New Trippie Redd Song ‘Betrayal’ – Listen

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake might be sending shots Kanye West's direction on the new Trippie Redd song, "Betrayal." Slated to appear on Trippie's new album Trip at Knight, the highly-anticipated collab came out on the Completed Version of the LP, which dropped today (Aug. 21). On the track, Drizzy appears to take aim at his frienemy Kanye West. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know," Drake rhymes over the Taz Taylor, PinkGrillz88 and Dynox-produced track. "Forty-five, 44 (Burned out), let it go."

club937.com

Comments / 0

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Drake
Person
Taz Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betrayal#Siriusxm Radio#New Trippie Redd Song#Ovo#Graduation#Heathens#Siriusxm Radio#Clb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Consequence Responds to “Betrayal” Drake’s Kanye West Diss

Consequence is speaking out in Kanye’s defense after Drake released an alleged diss track seemingly aimed at Ye. The Drama between Kanye and Drake continued this past weekend. Canadian born Drake and Chicago Native Kanye West have been tied up in this infamous feud since 2018 stemming from “The Story...
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Kanye West Allegedly Posts Drake’s Toronto Home Address

The war of “who is going to drop the album first” continues with Kanye adding fuel to the fire as he allegedly posted Drake’s Toronto home address. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye posted a Google Maps screenshot of what appears to allegedly be the home of the Canadian rapper.
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Trippie Redd – Betrayal (Featuring Drake)

Drake has hopped on “Betrayal” with Trippie Redd from his recently released album, Trip At Knight. On the new track, the Ohio native pulls the Toronto superstar into his world of high octane, energetic production. In this new arena, the GRAMMY winner delivers a staccato flow with a bit of a bounce.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is 'still in love' with him in new song

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited on Thursday night at the rapper's listening party for his new album, Donda. Fans of the couple, who announced their divorce earlier this year, were excited to see them wearing matching outfits and questioned if they were hinting at a possible reunion. Later on in the night, Kanye further fuelled the rumours when he rapped about his ex still being in love with him.
CelebritiesComplex

Kanye West Reveals Cryptic Group Chat Text Messages on Instagram, Adds Pusha-T: ‘You Will Never Recover’

That might be it for Calm-ye. For some of the few words Kanye West has uttered—or really, written—during his Donda album rollout, ‘Ye has decided to keep things cryptic. After wiping his Instagram entirely this week to share a picture of his childhood home, his second photo—which he’s since deleted—was of a groupchat, which he added Pusha-T to at 12:28 p.m. Saturday.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Kanye West Doxxed Drake

In what appears to be an escalation of their decade-plus feud, Kanye West posted Drake's home address to Instagram on Monday. According to Hypebeast, the Donda rapper took to social media in the early hours of the morning to share a since-deleted Google Maps screenshot of Drake's Toronto, Ontario mansion — leading many to accuse Kanye of "crossing a line" and taking things a "step too far," especially since the post included identifying street names.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Hol’ Up: Did Kanye West Drop & Delete Drake’s Address On Instagram?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. On a quick post and delete, Kanye West reportedly shared the Toronto address of Drake on his Instagram account. The issues between the two rappers and former friends kicked back off again after Drake aimed some bars at Ye on the Trippie Redd track “Betrayal” saying “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy