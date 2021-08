UPDATE (Aug. 20):. TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith released a statement via Instagram this afternoon in support of Kendrick Lamar's TDE departure announcement. "The whole goal when we started the thing was to make music, make money, and make history," Tiffith wrote. "We did those things 10 times over and then some. TDE and its artists have provided a way to end generational curses that we were all personally born into over the last 17 years in this business."