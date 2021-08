Dansby Swanson on fire highlights the Week That Was and Will Be. Dansby Swanson: Dansby Swanson raked again Sunday going 2-5 with 2 runs, 2 RBI and a dinger. He has been on fire to say the least! On the year, Swanson already has 24 dingers, 70 RBI and a very solid .265 average (.265 is indeed very solid in this day and age). However, if you look at the last 14 games, Swanson has 23 hits and 20 RBI. That is a lot more than solid, that is smoking hot. That Swanson continues to get better and better should come as no surprise. After all, this guy was not the first overall pick for nothing.