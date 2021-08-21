'The wind is the concern': New Canaan preps for Hurricane Henri

NEW CANAAN — “The wind is the concern,” First Selectman Kevin Moynihan said Saturday on the eve of the expected arrival of Hurricane Henri. Although the Fairfield County suburb’s most pressing concern won’t be flooding due to its inland nature, New Canaan residents are all too familiar with problems of outages. In the past, tropical storms have caused up to 99 percent of the town to experience outages, according to Emergency Management Director Russ Kimes on Saturday.