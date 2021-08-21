HACKBERRY – Mary Lou Little, 80, passed away Aug. 20, 2021, in her residence. She was born on March 30, 1941 to her late parents, Clyde and Leora Guidry in Hackberry. Mary was a devout Catholic. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry where she was a member of the Third Order Dominican Final Professed, The Legion of Mary, was a lector, C.C.D teacher and coordinator for 15 years. Mary Lou started a guitar choir and was the director of music for the youth group. She was also a Diocese of Lake Charles West Deanery council member for two years. Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, singing hymns, and spending time with her friends and family.