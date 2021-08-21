Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackberry, LA

Mary Lou Little

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHACKBERRY – Mary Lou Little, 80, passed away Aug. 20, 2021, in her residence. She was born on March 30, 1941 to her late parents, Clyde and Leora Guidry in Hackberry. Mary was a devout Catholic. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry where she was a member of the Third Order Dominican Final Professed, The Legion of Mary, was a lector, C.C.D teacher and coordinator for 15 years. Mary Lou started a guitar choir and was the director of music for the youth group. She was also a Diocese of Lake Charles West Deanery council member for two years. Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, singing hymns, and spending time with her friends and family.

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackberry, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Little
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#The Legion Of Mary#Lake Charles West Deanery#H G N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy