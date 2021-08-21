Disney+'s Lando: 7 Questions We Have About The Star Wars TV Show
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As Star Wars continues to expand, so does its presence on Disney+. The streamer is primed to become the home of the storied franchise’s TV content for years to come, which is an exciting prospect. And, like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm is using this opportunity to highlight fan-favorite characters by giving them their own projects. This includes the shady and smooth Lando Calrissian, who’s getting his own self-titled show. Yes, the Lando TV show should be a sweet addition to the lore, but, at this point, we still have plenty of questions about it.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0