Disney+'s Lando: 7 Questions We Have About The Star Wars TV Show

Hayden Christensen's last appearance in Star Wars III: Revenge of The Sith was something of a bittersweet moment for his fans, who had watched him become Darth Vader but knew there was probably not much chance of him returning to the franchise. After all, anyone could put on the costume and helmet to play the physical character, and indeed Vader has been played by two actors in Rogue One, while still being voiced by James Earl Jones. However, after more than 15 years waiting, fans will see Christensen back in the role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a new report has added new details around why it was important for Christensen to play the villain in the series.