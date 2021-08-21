Child seriously injured in Pasco boating incident

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A child fell off a boat and suffered serious injuries Saturday near Anclote Key, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The child was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The agency did not release any other details about the incident, including the age of the child, how it unfolded or whether an investigation is ongoing. Pasco Fire Rescue reported the incident via a Twitter post at 2:12 p.m.

The islands of Anclote Key are three miles off the coast of the Pinellas-Pasco border and are home to Anclote Key Preserve State Park and Anclote National Wildlife Reserve.