Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

Child seriously injured in Pasco boating incident

By Michaela Mulligan
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIAb5_0bYynMll00
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A child fell off a boat and suffered serious injuries Saturday near Anclote Key, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The child was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The agency did not release any other details about the incident, including the age of the child, how it unfolded or whether an investigation is ongoing. Pasco Fire Rescue reported the incident via a Twitter post at 2:12 p.m.

The islands of Anclote Key are three miles off the coast of the Pinellas-Pasco border and are home to Anclote Key Preserve State Park and Anclote National Wildlife Reserve.

Comments / 4

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Wildlife#Accident#Pasco Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

One dead, one injured in Pasco crash with dump truck

A Wesley Chapel man, 67, died Friday after a crash in Land O’ Lakes earlier this week that also left one seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Lutz dump truck driver, 34, was traveling east on State Road 52 near Land O’ Lakes Boulevard on Tuesday when he didn’t notice traffic stopped in front of him in time, police said. After braking heavily, he lost control of the vehicle, which then spun into the opposite lanes.
Wimauma, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian dies on highway in Wimauma

A 31-year-old Ruskin man died after a pickup truck hit him early Sunday morning in Wimauma. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 71-year old Riverview man was driving on northbound on US-301, north of Brody Boulevard, when the pedestrian walked crossed the truck’s path on an unlit portion of the highway shortly after midnight Saturday.
Polk County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead, 1 injured in Polk County shooting

One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Winter Haven Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a scene on Lake Blue Drive near Lake Blue Park around 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. No other...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Publix and the butcher who saved our Thanksgiving | Letters

We’ve lived in Tampa 38 years, and have had nothing but excellent customer service from Publix. Our holiday tradition has been to order a fresh turkey from Publix. One year, a young man in the meat department said that our name wasn’t on a turkey in their refrigerator. We were not happy to have to take a frozen turkey home. On the day before Thanksgiving, the turkey was still partially frozen, so I called a Publix butcher to voice my frustration. He was apologetic, immediately checked the refrigerator, found a turkey with our name on it and was puzzled how the young man could have missed it. He offered us the fresh turkey, but I refused because I did not want to waste the turkey we already had. A few minutes later, the doorbell rang. It was the Publix butcher delivering the fresh turkey.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

On COVID vaccines, the wisdom of experience is a priceless gift ... that many spurn | Column

Many years ago, one of my sons came to me, excited about a promotional offer from some bank. I no longer remember the offer or the bank, but I do remember telling him not to fall for it; I had accepted a similar offer years before, and it cost me several of my favorite limbs and the shirt off my back. If a thing sounds too good to be true, I advised, it probably is.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

States pull back COVID-19 data as delta variant cases surge

Two state government websites in Georgia recently stopped posting updates on covid-19 cases in prisons and long-term care facilities, just as the dangerous delta variant was taking hold. Data has been disappearing recently in other states as well. Florida, for example, now reports covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations once a...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s ‘critical race theory’ debate remains in play, even during the school mask battle

So much time has gone into Florida’s school mask wars in the past several days, we might forget the state has other cultural battles happening in the education system, too. Some of the same people fighting for mask freedom also are pushing to ensure there’s no “critical race theory” in classrooms. One Tampa Bay area school district is living that debate. Read on for that story and more Florida education news. And don’t forget — the ruling in the court case on school masks comes at 10 a.m. You can watch here.

Comments / 4

Community Policy