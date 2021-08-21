Why Colorado companies are pushing the FDA to regulate CBD

New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 31 states and territories in urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to halt the surge of youth nicotine addiction by enacting restrictions on tobacco products that disproportionately harm youth. Specifically, the bipartisan coalition is calling on the FDA to use its regulatory power to eliminate youth-appealing flavors in e-cigarette and oral nicotine products such as pouches, gum, and lozenges, limit their nicotine levels, and restrict marketing for these products. The FDA is responsible for deciding whether to allow nicotine products to stay on the market through Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) filed for each product, and these proposed restrictions would deny approval for any product that would worsen America’s youth nicotine epidemic.
Comments / 0