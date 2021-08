Young Thug is back with a new song called “Tick Tock” and it marks a new era for the rapper. On Friday (August 20), the rapper unleashed the new offering, which hears him flex about his riches and beefs in less than three minutes. "Okay, sh*t, I just woke up in an animal/ I just woke up in a Lambo'/ Flawless baguettes and the orange Richard/ I just had bust down a cantaloupe/ Niggas want beef and I'm tryna be vegan. "Tick Tock" was premiered during Thug's set as part of his Miami performance at Rolling Loud in July. It's scheduled to be part of his sophomore effort, Punk, which drops on October 15. Among the other tracks set for the album include "Die Slow," "Droppin Jewels" and "Hate the Game," which he performed during his NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.