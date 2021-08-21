Cancel
Buccaneers: Andy Dalton proves Blaine Gabbert isn’t the future in Tampa

By Rob Leeds
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching Andy Dalton flounder with his second team in two years, perhaps it is time to stop the ‘Blaine Gabbert is the future face of the franchise’ talks in Tampa. Blaine Gabbert is an excellent backup for the Buccaneers. At the end of the 2021 season, when Tampa has the number one seed in the playoffs locked up, we may actually get to see Gabbert suit up for a few games, but this is where our viewing of Gabbert should end.

