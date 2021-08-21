Cancel
Cars

General Motors recalling all Chevy Bolt models due to fire risk

By Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (KRON) – General Motors is expanding a current Chevrolet Bolt recall to include all models for possible battery combustion. GM is asking all Chevrolet Bolt vehicle owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures, and to not charge the vehicles overnight. Additionally, GM is instructing owners of these vehicles to take the following actions:

