Hazard, KY

CLUE: High School Edition held in Hazard

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 13, community members gathered at The Forum to enjoy a presentation of “CLUE: High School Edition” performed by high school students and the Appalachian Arts Alliance Community Theatre. Seth and Andrea Lewis directed the performance. “We’re so honored to be part of the Appalachian Arts Alliance Community Theatre,” said Seth Lewis. He continued, adding that he was also thankful for the parents and student’s help in making the play come together. “We’re extremely thankful for all the parents,” said Lewis.

