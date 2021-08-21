LaRosa's Practice Report: Offense, Defense grow together

A message from our sponsor:

Kentucky wrapped on their second scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday, and that means fall camp is now coming to a close. The Wildcats will be entering game prep very soon as practice begins next week.

Mark Stoops, Josh Paschal, and Luke Fortner met with reporters to discuss how the latest scrimmage went. On the field, the Wildcats appear to have plenty to feel good about as the season is now just two weeks away.

50/50 scrimmage

After last week’s scrimmage, the offense was buzzing. Will Levis connected with Wan’Dale Robinson for a 65-yard strike while there were plenty of explosive plays created to get Mark Stoops excited.

Everyone should have expected a bounce-back performance from Brad White’s defense in the rematch following another week of practice.

“Defensively, started really well,” Stoops told reporters on Saturday. “Offense, it was good to see them respond. Made some good plays, some good drives but defensively should be a touch ahead with the experience that we have there and did some really good things.”

“You know I always say that, but as the head coach when one side or the other dominates you’re concerned, and I felt like it was about 50/50 today. Both sides did some good things at times.”

This is certainly better than the alternative. The ninth-year head coach seems to like what he has on both sides of the ball with each unit making strides throughout training camp. Kentucky appears to be in good shape entering the season.

J.J. Weaver makes progress during practice

At the most recent open practice, KSR observed J.J. Weaver participate in most of the practice. The redshirt sophomore outside linebacker was a full participant in individual drills and 7–on-7 periods while sitting out when the team went 11-on-11.

The former blue-chip recruit out of Louisville (Ky.) Moore continues to make solid progress from a torn ACL.

“He’s trying to do more and more,” said Stoops. “I hope to have him back full speed sometime in the first quarter of the season. I think he’ll play game one.”

This was a very promising development to hear on Weaver. The 241-pound EDGE player has a chance to be an impact performer if healthy. Kentucky is taking things slow, but all signs point to Weaver getting prominent snaps this season.

Rotation coming at boundary tackle

One positional unit that stood out at open practice was the defensive line. Anwar Stewart’s group appeared to be in much better shape than expected. There is depth, and Kentucky will use that at defensive tackle.

“We got guys,” said Stoops. “We’re going to continue to rotate there and get better. We’ll continue to figure that out this week.”

“I’d say it’s a lot of competition right now still,” said Josh Paschal. “It’s guys trying to separate themselves — it’s Abule [Abadi-Fitzgerald], it’s Ox. Even Isaiah [Gibson].”

Kentucky will use bodies at defensive tackle. Redshirt freshman Octavious Oxendine feels like a name and player to keep an eye on this season.