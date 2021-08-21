Cancel
Brevard County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Southern Brevard County by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian River; Southern Brevard County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Indian River and southern Brevard Counties through 430 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palm Bay. This storm was nearly stationary. Pea sized hail was recently observed in Palm Bay. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Fellsmere, Malabar and West Melbourne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

