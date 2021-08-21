Special Weather Statement issued for Walker, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Walker; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Walker and southeastern Winston Counties through 330 PM CDT At 302 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Addison to near Smith Lake to near Lynns Park. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Arley, Addison, Sipsey, Curry, Smith Dam, Nesmith, Smith Lake, Helicon, Rocky Hollow, Falls City, Lynns Park, Houston, Mill Branch, Maple Branch, Hullett Branch and Empire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH