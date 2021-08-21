Cancel
Cars

McLaren Introduces Its Sleek Elva Roadster

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnveiling the lightest road car in its history, McLaren introduces the new Elva roadster. The car features an open-cockpit design with no roof or side windows. The two-seater has a bespoke carbon fiber chassis and celebrates the 1960s McLaren Elva sports cars that were designed by Bruce McLaren. Additionally, the car contains one-of-a-kind carbon fiber seats and sintered carbon fiber brakes. The car includes two versions: one with a windshield and one without. By removing the windshield, roof and windows, McLaren wanted to offer a truly immersive experience. As open open-cockpit pair, McLaren’s Active Air Management System (AAMS) shelters passengers by.

Bruce Mclaren
